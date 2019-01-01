Dr. David Dodman is an expert on climate change vulnerability and resilience in urban centers at the International Institute for Environment and Development. His current work focuses on understanding the nature of urban risks, and the way in which daily hazards, major disasters and climate change can affect low-income urban residents. He is working with local organizations, international agencies and universities to build resilience in urban communities and cities. He has expertise in urban governance for adaptation, urban livelihoods in the context of climate change and community-based environmental management. David’s work has a particular focus on eastern and southern Africa and Southeast Asia.