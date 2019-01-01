Profile

Dr. Nathalie Jean Baptiste

Bio

Dr. Nathalie Jean-Baptiste is a Marie Curie Global Fellow currently based at Ardhi University in Tanzania. Her work focuses on the vulnerability of infrastructure systems to climate related risks the relationship between infrastructure, society and the environment in low-income countries. She has extensive international research experience with a focus on infrastructure in Mexico and Australia as well as risk assessment and adaptation in Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Tanzania. She is the Team Leader of the Climate Change and Environmental Risk Research Group at the Institute of Human Settlements Studies, the Coordinator of the Housing Network of the International Association People-Environment Studies (IAPS) and a Lead Coordinating Author of the chapter on Housing and Informal Settlements of the Second Assessment Report on Climate Change and cities (ARC3-2, Urban Climate Change Research Network, Cambridge Press: 2016)

Courses

Planning for Climate Change in African Cities

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder