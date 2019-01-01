Dr. Nathalie Jean-Baptiste is a Marie Curie Global Fellow currently based at Ardhi University in Tanzania. Her work focuses on the vulnerability of infrastructure systems to climate related risks the relationship between infrastructure, society and the environment in low-income countries. She has extensive international research experience with a focus on infrastructure in Mexico and Australia as well as risk assessment and adaptation in Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Tanzania. She is the Team Leader of the Climate Change and Environmental Risk Research Group at the Institute of Human Settlements Studies, the Coordinator of the Housing Network of the International Association People-Environment Studies (IAPS) and a Lead Coordinating Author of the chapter on Housing and Informal Settlements of the Second Assessment Report on Climate Change and cities (ARC3-2, Urban Climate Change Research Network, Cambridge Press: 2016)