Climate change poses a threat to economic growth and long-term prosperity of many countries around the world. Africa is not an exception, considering the actual and potential impacts of climate change and climate variability that will threaten its vulnerable sectors and human populations. African countries are projected to experience changing rainfall patterns, rising sea levels, and higher temperatures that will affect food security, agricultural production, water availability, and public health, among others. These climate change impacts and climate variability can further produce social and political problems, such as rural-urban migration and water resource disputes. Furthermore, the low levels of development in many African countries, as well as limited institutional, infrastructural, and technical capacities to respond successfully to climate change impacts and climate variability, can exacerbate the situation. In terms of contribution to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, although African countries are the lightest polluters, it has also become apparent that alternative energy sources can offset the increasing energy demand and dependence on biomass. Addressing climate change offers possibilities for low-carbon development. Moreover, there are promising mechanisms that can address both climate change actions and development goals simultaneously. At the city level, strengthening resilience, or the ability to respond to and absorb the effects of a hazardous event in a timely and efficient manner and to sustain this ability in the future, and adaptation; the process of adjusting to actual or expected climate change stimuli or their effects, should be at the forefront of planning. Local governments have an important role to play through the provision of adequate infrastructure, regulation of land use, and other public services that are crucial for urban resilience. Mobilizing local governments, in collaboration with national governments, non-governmental organizations, and international organizations, among others, is also critical for an integrated multi-sectoral approach to climate change. The Course on Planning for Climate Change in African Cities provides the foundation for understanding cities’ exposure and sensitivity to climate change, and how cities can manage these impacts in the face of growing uncertainty. It does so by introducing the basic concepts of urban resilience and adaptation, by using illustrative case studies in different African cities. Furthermore, this module provides lectures on the different approaches for climate change planning, whether ad hoc, strategic or mainstreaming; introduces the different steps in the planning cycle – from initial assessment to monitoring and evaluation; and presents the different decision support and assessment tools for prioritizing climate change actions. This course broadens the discussion on planning for climate change by engaging learners to apply their knowledge and practice their decision-making skills in a simulated exercise. In line with development that minimizes the harm caused by climate change impacts, while maximizing the many human development opportunities presented by a more resilient future, we ask: what are the connections between urban risk and vulnerability? How is climate change and urban resilience conceptualized and applied in practice? Which policies and measures should be introduced to address climate change? Finally, how to choose among different measures that address climate change adaptation, urban resilience, and other development objectives? Course Objectives: At the end of this course, learners should be able to: • Recognize the effects, impacts, and drivers of climate change in cities • Understand the drivers of urban risk and vulnerability in the context of climate change • Distinguish the typologies, approaches, and tensions of climate change adaptation • Explain the different approaches and steps in climate change planning • Examine the decision support and assessment tools for climate change • Develop a climate change plan based on participants’ city contexts...

SX

May 31, 2020

It give an indepth knowledge on community level urban practice in south africa. It will be a great aid for my carrier growth. Also faculties and peers are very good to improve myself.

BK

Nov 14, 2020

I have learned a lot from the course, it has build my knowledge and skills through this I am competent to apply and advise policy making and development agencies on climate change

By AZIZA J S

Jul 12, 2021

The course and tasks applauded. It's enlightening and it's a fantastic learning experience. To the best of this, I have gained treasured knowledge that will certainly transform my life and the entire community in the battle against climate change impacts.

By Alex N K

Jun 29, 2020

The course has been very helpful for my understanding of new concepts related to planning for cities and the idea of hazards, risks, and vulnerability. This will surely contribute to my future work and carrier in general.

Thank you for the course

By Samuel C

Dec 27, 2018

Very informative and technically sound content. the presenters are also very clear and make it easy for the student to follow the logic of the materials. I also appreciated the use of pictures and graphics to illustrate the points

By Gerhardus J P

Mar 7, 2022

I found the Planning for Climate Change in African Cities very informative and valuable, very well compiled and very well presented. I am already able to apply the knowlegde that I have gained in my work environment.

By Philip N

Dec 7, 2017

Timely and relevant course especially with the fast rate of rural-urban drift and subsequent environmental problems arising, exposing millions in Africa to vulnerability to adverse effects of climate change.

By Dan N

Feb 18, 2018

Excellent introduction to the core components related to planning for climate Change mitigation and adaptation, well presented, thoroughly enjoyed it! Keep up the excellent work!

By Barry C

Apr 16, 2021

Good overview of climate change and the actions needed to adapt and prepare cities for adaptation. Nicely balanced. PRIO tool needs a little work though.

By James W R

Mar 1, 2018

Great course with good information on the tools necessary to help cities adapt to climate change in the context of the African continent.

By Sadiq A

Oct 30, 2017

The course was very informative, i really appreciate the videos and all the instructors, the are the best. Thanks for the opportunity.

By Tarek N

Aug 10, 2020

Really i learned a lot through this enriched course. Thank you for this chance.

By Fundiswa S

May 4, 2021

Very informative course. The Climact Prio Tool will definitely assist.

By Joshua B

Dec 26, 2017

An eye-opener to a critical and important content. Great work here!

By Brenda O

Jul 16, 2020

The course was very educative however the links should be updated.

By Wanjiku M

Jun 19, 2018

Excellent course design and delivered by professionals.

By Tuyambaze N

Nov 1, 2018

Thanks coursera for your support towards e learning

By MJ C

Nov 17, 2020

This course needs your time and effort but worth it

By Yakubu B

Jan 27, 2018

an amazingly educating and enlightening experience!

By Patricia A K

Mar 1, 2021

Quite interactive and well presented information.

By Matovu B

Sep 3, 2019

Great knowledge base for sustainable development

By Rajae H

Nov 29, 2021

Very well explained, I recommand this course!

By oluwafemi o

Jun 13, 2018

Great course! and Very enlightening.

By Hazel T

May 2, 2022

thank you, I've learned a lot.. :)

By Abdul M

Jun 8, 2019

Best one........ fantastic course

