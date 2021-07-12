SX
May 31, 2020
It give an indepth knowledge on community level urban practice in south africa. It will be a great aid for my carrier growth. Also faculties and peers are very good to improve myself.
BK
Nov 14, 2020
I have learned a lot from the course, it has build my knowledge and skills through this I am competent to apply and advise policy making and development agencies on climate change
By AZIZA J S•
Jul 12, 2021
The course and tasks applauded. It's enlightening and it's a fantastic learning experience. To the best of this, I have gained treasured knowledge that will certainly transform my life and the entire community in the battle against climate change impacts.
By Alex N K•
Jun 29, 2020
The course has been very helpful for my understanding of new concepts related to planning for cities and the idea of hazards, risks, and vulnerability. This will surely contribute to my future work and carrier in general.
Thank you for the course
By Samuel C•
Dec 27, 2018
Very informative and technically sound content. the presenters are also very clear and make it easy for the student to follow the logic of the materials. I also appreciated the use of pictures and graphics to illustrate the points
By Gerhardus J P•
Mar 7, 2022
I found the Planning for Climate Change in African Cities very informative and valuable, very well compiled and very well presented. I am already able to apply the knowlegde that I have gained in my work environment.
By Philip N•
Dec 7, 2017
Timely and relevant course especially with the fast rate of rural-urban drift and subsequent environmental problems arising, exposing millions in Africa to vulnerability to adverse effects of climate change.
By SHYBIN X•
Jun 1, 2020
By Betty D P K•
Nov 15, 2020
By Dan N•
Feb 18, 2018
Excellent introduction to the core components related to planning for climate Change mitigation and adaptation, well presented, thoroughly enjoyed it! Keep up the excellent work!
By Barry C•
Apr 16, 2021
Good overview of climate change and the actions needed to adapt and prepare cities for adaptation. Nicely balanced. PRIO tool needs a little work though.
By James W R•
Mar 1, 2018
Great course with good information on the tools necessary to help cities adapt to climate change in the context of the African continent.
By Sadiq A•
Oct 30, 2017
The course was very informative, i really appreciate the videos and all the instructors, the are the best. Thanks for the opportunity.
By Tarek N•
Aug 10, 2020
Really i learned a lot through this enriched course. Thank you for this chance.
By Fundiswa S•
May 4, 2021
Very informative course. The Climact Prio Tool will definitely assist.
By Joshua B•
Dec 26, 2017
An eye-opener to a critical and important content. Great work here!
By Brenda O•
Jul 16, 2020
The course was very educative however the links should be updated.
By Wanjiku M•
Jun 19, 2018
Excellent course design and delivered by professionals.
By Tuyambaze N•
Nov 1, 2018
Thanks coursera for your support towards e learning
By MJ C•
Nov 17, 2020
This course needs your time and effort but worth it
By Yakubu B•
Jan 27, 2018
an amazingly educating and enlightening experience!
By Patricia A K•
Mar 1, 2021
Quite interactive and well presented information.
By Matovu B•
Sep 3, 2019
Great knowledge base for sustainable development
By Rajae H•
Nov 29, 2021
Very well explained, I recommand this course!
By oluwafemi o•
Jun 13, 2018
Great course! and Very enlightening.
By Hazel T•
May 2, 2022
thank you, I've learned a lot.. :)
By Abdul M•
Jun 8, 2019
Best one........ fantastic course