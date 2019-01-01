Shuaib Lwasa is an Associate Professor in the Department of Geography at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda. Shuaib has over 16 years of university teaching and research working on inter-disciplinary research projects. He has research and teaching experience in the fields of mitigation of climate change, adaptation of cities to climate change, urban environmental management, spatial planning, and disaster risk reduction, urban sustainability. He has published on topics of cities and adaptation to climate change, health impacts of climate change, land and property rights, land use and landscape ecology, resource efficiency and spatial planning for sustainability. Shuaib coordinates the Habitat University (UNI) climate change and disaster Hub. He also serves on the Science steering committee of Integrated Research on Disaster Risk (IRDR) and the Urbanization and Global Environmental Change (UGEC) of Future Earth.