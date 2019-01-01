Profile

Prof. Andy Gouldson

    Bio

    Prof. Andy Gouldson is an inter-disciplinary social scientist with a background in economics and public policy from the University of Leeds. He has worked on a wide range of issues relating to environmental policy and management since 1990, with a particular focus on climate change since 2008. His main area of expertise relates to the conditions under which we might improve the relationship between economic development and the environment, particularly through the application of different approaches to policy and innovative forms of governance. Andy has particular interests in the prospects for low carbon, climate resilient development and on the conditions that would allow two key groups - cities and corporations – to play a more active role in mitigating or adapting to climate change. He has also completed studies on the economic case for climate action in cities in China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rwanda, Brazil and Peru, with studies underway in Argentina and Paraguay.

    Courses

    Planning for Climate Change in African Cities

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder