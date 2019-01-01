Prof. Andy Gouldson is an inter-disciplinary social scientist with a background in economics and public policy from the University of Leeds. He has worked on a wide range of issues relating to environmental policy and management since 1990, with a particular focus on climate change since 2008. His main area of expertise relates to the conditions under which we might improve the relationship between economic development and the environment, particularly through the application of different approaches to policy and innovative forms of governance. Andy has particular interests in the prospects for low carbon, climate resilient development and on the conditions that would allow two key groups - cities and corporations – to play a more active role in mitigating or adapting to climate change. He has also completed studies on the economic case for climate action in cities in China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rwanda, Brazil and Peru, with studies underway in Argentina and Paraguay.