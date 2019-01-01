Dr. Diana Reckien is Assistant Professor for Climate Change at the University of Twente, the Netherlands. She is also Co-Coordinating Lead Author of the Equity and Environmental Justice chapter of the Second Assessment Report for Climate Change in Cities (ARC3-2 of the Urban Climate Change Research Network (UCCRN)). Her research focuses on the interface of urban research and climate change, focusing on: impacts, social vulnerability, adaptation across socio-economic groups, and climate change policy and practice in intercultural comparisons.