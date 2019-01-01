Dr. Stelios Grafakos is an environmental economist with 15 years of work experience in the field of environment, sustainability and climate change. Stelios is currently working as a scientific advisor and researcher in the field of urban sustainability and climate change mitigation and adaptation in urban areas at the Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies (IHS). His research interests and experience lie in urban sustainability assessment and evaluation, environmental decision-making and analysis, environmental economics and ecosystems valuation, and urban low carbon and climate resilient development and planning. He has been leading several advisory, research and capacity-building assignments for clients such as the European Commission, UN-HABITAT, The World Bank, Inter - American Development Bank, United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the Dutch government. He also coordinates the Urban Climate Change education activities in IHS, such as the Urban Climate Change Management (UCCM) specialization in the Urban Management and Development Master’s programme, in addition to short postgraduate courses.