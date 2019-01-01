Marcus Mayr is an urban and regional planner with more than 10 years’ experience in urban development, working for UCLG, GIZ and currently at UN-Habitat's Nairobi Headquarter on all climate change planning related matters. His work focusses on implementing UN-Habitat's flagship Cities and Climate Change Initiative (CCCI), supporting member states with their plans, policies and strategies for climate change mitigation and adaption. Marcus is the focal point for the UNFCCC process and climate change in the New Urban Agenda.