TM
Jul 6, 2020
i learnt a lot from this course. not only do i know more about climate change impacts on the environment, but also how to mitigate risks related to climate change and how to adapt to those risks.
SN
Oct 30, 2018
This was an amazing relevant course, now i can take action to climate adaptation in Africa having a clear understanding on how to choose and implement the best option suggested.
By Etienne K K•
May 4, 2020
Very good course. Very knowledgeable tutor. Mark was very clear, each point presented fitted very well with the content being discussed. The examples used were very practical and very informative.
This was a very excellent course and highly recommended for even African leaders.
However, the grading of peer reviews could be improved. The points could be better distributed to cover various scenarios. For example, if a question requires a list of 3 items and an explanation of each, it needs to have pointing systems that range from 6 to 1. meaning if 1 is missing from the list, then we can score 4/6. Or if 1 is listed without explanation, then it is a 5/6 score. In many cases, grading was easy, but assigning a score was not so easy as in-betweens were needed.
By Farman•
Jun 3, 2021
This course was good for me as well as learn a lot of thing are described in all the videos lecture. I'm feeling so much comfortable while learning the thing and speakers/lecturers was excellent for summerizing things or matter discussed in the video lecture. One more thing is that make us understand direct to points to points. Well this was very easy course to get knowledge about climate adaptation in africa.
By Andrew J C•
Jul 14, 2020
Mark's clear and well layered explanation of the present climate situation in Africa, the predicted climate and ways to adapt to it are excellent. Mark puts the continent under a microscope for us, as he says Africa is the sharp end of climate change so this really opens our eyes to what will happen elsewhere the world and what can be done about it. The material he provides is easy to understand even if the ideas are complex. His guests provide a well balanced picture of the whole of Africa. I highly recommend this course to anyone who wants to understand climate change and adaptation.
By Jasmin R•
May 4, 2020
I found this course super interesting! It discusses a wide range of different adaptation issues, taking into consideration both the environmental and humanitarian aspects of climate change. Even though the focus is on Africa, the information can be adapted to other contexts as well. I was fairly well educated about climate change before taking the course, but I feel like it really boosted my knowledge of the adaptation and development aspect. I would definitely recommend it!
By Fazla Z A•
Aug 22, 2020
This was an amazing relevant course, now i can take action to climate adaptation in Africa having a clear understanding on how to choose and implement the best option suggested. i learnt a lot from this course. not only do i know more about climate change impacts on the environment, but also how to mitigate risks related to climate change and how to adapt to those risks.
By ABHAY K J•
May 5, 2021
The course is very helpful to know the real value of the resources around us and how we have to use and save these for entire population. Instructor of this course has also good tongue which make it mores easier to understand. The best part of the course is the case study done by the peoples familiar to African conditions.
By David G•
Feb 16, 2021
Course is comprehensive with well-structured presentations and easily understandable explanations. Both theories and study cases are relevant to global climate change, beyond Africa, thus would recommend in renaming the course as simply 'Climate Adaptation.
By Andrea C•
Aug 24, 2020
Thank you so much Coursera, UCT and ACDI. The course content is informative and well structured. I have thoroughly enjoyed working through the material and feel that I have developed a good base understanding in this field.
By Jessica A•
Mar 27, 2020
So well presented, great content and useful exercises. Professor New has created a must-have course for anyone starting out in climate change adaptation, or those who need a refresher. I recommend it widely.
By Tanaka M•
Jul 7, 2020
i learnt a lot from this course. not only do i know more about climate change impacts on the environment, but also how to mitigate risks related to climate change and how to adapt to those risks.
By Sizwe N•
Oct 31, 2018
This was an amazing relevant course, now i can take action to climate adaptation in Africa having a clear understanding on how to choose and implement the best option suggested.
By Mouloukou K•
Jun 29, 2020
Very good course to understand Africa`s current & future challenges related to climate change and what could be possible to do in the African context. I highly recommend it.
By Carl A S•
Aug 31, 2019
A comprehensive introduction to the current and potential long-term effects of climate change on the socio-economic well-being of the African continent.
By Thabisile N•
Oct 31, 2019
Very informative course for people who want to learn fundamental issues of climate change adaptation in the African context. Highly recommended course.
By Anuradha•
Oct 12, 2021
I gain tremendous knowledge about climate change economy vulnerabily and environment and development very impressive fascinated and tons of knowledge
By Alexander B•
May 21, 2020
Extremely good and insightful content on an equally pressing issue providing countless examples and progress markers to ensure your understanding.
By KOUASSI K T B•
Oct 24, 2019
Super ce cours. Je suis bien outillé pour comprendre les questions relatives au climat et les stratégies d'adaptation dans les pays africains.
By Renelle•
Jun 3, 2020
This is an excellent course. I learnt so much that I can start to apply in my current work environment. Thank you.
By Lin K•
Jan 4, 2022
For basic knowledge of climate change, this is a very good and useful course.
By Danny A•
Oct 27, 2020
It was very informative, timely and relevant in my country, the Philippines.
By Thembekile D•
Nov 16, 2020
Very informative course, well-planned lectures and content. Thank you
By Bengt B•
Apr 16, 2021
I am fully satisfied , as some of the tasks can be challenging.
By Iviwe M•
May 28, 2020
Very informative and eye-opening
By Lily M•
Jun 30, 2020
Really interesting course!
By Winston A W•
Dec 28, 2020
Excellent, thank you.