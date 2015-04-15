About this Course

20,156 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 60 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Intellectual Property Law
  • Law
  • Competition Law
  • Market (Economics)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 60 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Chicago

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(11,050 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

21 minutes to complete

Introduction to the Course

21 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Microsoft: The Desktop v. The Internet

8 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 137 min), 16 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Google Emerges (and the World Responds)

10 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 260 min), 16 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Smartphones

8 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 161 min), 14 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERNET GIANTS: THE LAW AND ECONOMICS OF MEDIA PLATFORMS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder