Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
The University of Melbourne

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

What is a Journalist, and What is News?

Week 2

Attribution, Verification and the Structure of News Writing

Week 3

Finding Things Out: Places, Paper and People

Week 4

More on Interviews

12 videos (Total 96 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

