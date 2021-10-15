Explore insights in text analysis using Azure Text Analytics
Understand how Azure Text Analytics works and extract data
Use API and Microsoft Power BI to run Text Analysis
Create a Dashboard in Microsoft Power BIand Explore Insights
In this one-hour project, you will understand how Azure Text Analytics works and how you can use the power of Natual Language Processing, NLP, and Machine Learning to extract information and explore insights from text. You will learn how to use Azure Text Analytics to extract entities' sentiments, key phrases, and other elements from text like product reviews, understand how the results are organized, manipulate the data and generate a report to explore the insights. Azure Text Analytics is a fully managed service, and it is one of the most powerful Natural Language Processing engines in the market, so you can get up and running quickly, without having to train models from scratch. Once you're done with this project, you will be able to use Azure Text Analytics to extract, analyze and explore insights in your documents in just a few steps.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Creating an Azure Text Analytics Instance
Extracting Sentiments using API
Understanding the Dataset
Using Azure Text Analytics inside Microsoft Power BI
Extracting many Insights using Azure Text Analytics job API
Creating a Power Bi report to analyze insights
