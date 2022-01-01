Microsoft
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Business Communication, Communication, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Creativity, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Spreadsheet Software
4.8
(271 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Microsoft
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Data Management, DevOps, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Marketing, Microsoft Azure, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Operations Management, Organizational Development, Project Management, Regulations and Compliance, Security, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Security, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, System Security, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(1.2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Backup, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cyberattacks, Data Architecture, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, File System, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Product Lifecycle, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Software, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Security, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality, Writing
4.8
(135.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Analysis, Application Development, Big Data, Budget Management, Business Analysis, Business Communication, Change Management, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Model, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Database Administration, Database Design, Databases, Decision Making, Design and Product, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, Finance, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Network Security, Other Programming Languages, Plot (Graphics), Presentation, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Product Design, Programming Principles, Project Management, R Programming, Research and Design, SQL, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Small Data, Software, Software Engineering, Software Security, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(58.3k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Analysis, Apache, Big Data, Business Analysis, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, Econometrics, Exploratory Data Analysis, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Plot (Graphics), Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, SQL, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, System Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web
4.6
(49k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Microsoft
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Big Data, Business Analysis, Cloud Computing, Cloud Storage, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Visualization, Data Warehousing, Databases, Financial Analysis, Graph Theory, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Mathematics, Microsoft Azure, NoSQL, SQL, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality
4.6
(221 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Microsoft
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Apache, Artificial Neural Networks, Bayesian Statistics, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Data Management, Deep Learning, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Marketing, Microsoft Azure, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(64 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Microsoft
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Business Psychology, Cloud Applications, Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Message, Microsoft Azure, Network Security, Organizational Development, Programming Principles, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(34 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Algorithms, Applied Mathematics, Computational Logic, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Linear Algebra, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(554 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Microsoft is a global computer software, services, and business applications company. It develops, licenses, and supports a wide range of technology processes, computer software, and internet services for billions of users worldwide. Microsoft has been a leader for decades in the world’s transformation to a digital economy and digital lifestyle. The company began by creating an operating system for early desktop computers, and it grew by licensing the operating system to many computer hardware manufacturers. Microsoft offers productivity and business software to major corporations around the world. It also has a smaller set of cloud-based business solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses. Besides managing the Windows operating system and Windows cloud services, Microsoft also offers accessories for personal computers. The company owns gaming platforms, search engines, and business enterprise software, and sells through distributors and resellers. The company began in 1975, and its headquarters are in Redmond, Washington.
It's important to learn about Microsoft because its products and services are deeply embedded in our modern technology work platforms. When you learn about Microsoft products, you will learn about its leading product Office 365, which is a work productivity platform anchored in the internet cloud and offering a wide range of services to enterprise users, SMB users, and personal users. Learning about Microsoft will enable you to see how large and competitive the company has remained, even in the face of new competitors and new internet technologies.
Some of the typical careers that use Microsoft products are roles like software engineers, data scientists, applications developers, licensing managers, cloud network technicians, and hundreds more. Working for the Microsoft corporation offers career opportunities in finance, business development strategy, business operations, hardware manufacturing, and engineering, marketing, human resources, sales, and services.
Taking online courses to learn about Microsoft products can expose you to a basic understanding of office productivity tools, cybersecurity, systems administration, IT infrastructure, and other areas of internet technology. When you learn about Microsoft in online courses, you have the opportunity to increase your knowledge of Microsoft Office software programs, cloud productivity processes, logical progressions in network administration, and much more. Having a solid understanding of Microsoft products might also help your career, as many employers seek to hire people already familiar with Microsoft products.