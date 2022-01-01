PwC
Microsoft PowerPoint, part of the Microsoft Office software suite, is the most important slide presentation program to master. In business and other fields, good presentation design is critical for the effective communication of ideas with clarity and maximum impact. By combining text, graphics, and multimedia content, this powerful software tool helps you to convey information, report findings, and answer questions in a compelling way.
Eye-catching graphic design, attractive typography, and rich multimedia content are all important capabilities to learn. Moreover,, to meet the demand for smarter decision-making inputs in today’s age of big data, then you need to master data analysis and be able to visually present it. Incorporating charts and other data visualization tools from Microsoft Excel into your PowerPoint presentations can bring your client-facing communication to the next level.
Anyone who needs to present data to others in an engaging way will benefit from PowerPoint skills. Whether you are a software developer presenting an application, an environmentalist teaching conservation, or a hospital manager outlining pandemic protocols, you will be using presentations to deliver your message with confident professionalism.
One occupation that uses presentations extensively is management analysts. Known also as management consultants, these experts of efficiency uncover the areas of a business that are neglected, overvalued, or mismanaged and provide detailed solutions on what needs to be done for positive, profitable change. Although an entry-level position only requires a bachelor’s degree, it is often preferable to have a master’s degree in business administration (MBA).
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, management analysts make a median salary of $85,260 per year, and with a job outlook of 14% over the next decade, it is one of the fastest growing fields in business.
Yes. Whether you are looking to improve the look and flow of your presentations or take them to the next level by integrating data analysis, Coursera offers a variety of courses and Specializations on PowerPoint skills. These courses are offered by respected schools like the University of Colorado Boulder and companies like PwC - a leading management consulting firm.
And, with constructive feedback on your presentations and peer collaboration on capstone projects, you will have the opportunities to hone your PowerPoint skills with the same attention to detail as on-campus alternatives - but at a substantially lower cost.
The skills or experience that you need to already have before starting to learn PowerPoint would likely include computer literacy, familiarity with Microsoft programs, a sense of creativity and design, and an interest in creating design-based presentations. As PowerPoint is the dominant presentation software available, many workplace professionals who have a need for online presentations already know about PowerPoint. This spreadsheet program is extremely useful for creating business presentations and laying out detailed plans in a creative, image-friendly manner.
The kind of people who are best suited for work that involves PowerPoint include creative marketing types and people who generally work well with images, words, and videos in connection with a presentation. If a person is creative, analytical, computer literate, and has a strong communications style, then this person has the right assets to do well with work that involves PowerPoint. Other kinds of people who are best suited for PowerPoint work may include teachers, students, business owners, and project managers. The simple fact is that with enough practice, anyone can learn PowerPoint, but people who have to create presentations using PowerPoint on a regular basis tend to get very good at this software application.
If you are someone who enjoys creative work with computer programs, learning PowerPoint is likely a good fit for you. The ability to take a loose concept and some notes and turn it into a creative, image-packed PowerPoint presentation can give you a feeling of satisfaction that may be missing in other work. Since PowerPoint is used by many companies across many industries, understanding the fundamentals of PowerPoint and the rest of the Microsoft suite of products may also give you a career advantage that can make you more employable than your peers.