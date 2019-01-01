Use Animations and Transitions in PowerPoint 365

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Prepare presentations for animations and transitions.

Apply entrance, emphasis, and exit animations to objects.

Apply transitions to slides.

2 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

PowerPoint 365 offers many advanced options that will really make your presentations shine and stand out above the rest. In this project, you will learn how to use animations and transitions in Microsoft PowerPoint. First, you will learn how to prepare your presentation for adding animations, and then we will dive into all of the effects PowerPoint provides. You will learn how to apply and edit with Entrance Animations onto the screen. Then, you will apply Emphasis Animations to objects already on the screen and Exit Animations to make objects leave the screen. Finally, you will discover the secret behind transitions in between slides within your presentation.

Requirements

Intermediate PowerPoint user

Skills you will develop

  • Business Communication

  • Communication

  • Presentation

  • Graphic Design

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Prepare Your Presentation for Animations and Transitions

  2. Apply Entrance Animations

  3. Apply Emphasis Animations

  4. Apply Exit Animations

  5. Apply Transitions to Slides

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

