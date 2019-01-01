How to Create Realistic Reflections with Adobe Photoshop
Use simple tools to help create a reflection to amplify your photo
Learn how to create different types of reflections
After we finish this project, you will be able to create a reflection of any landscape you like whether it’s in the morning or evening, and add different effects to it using Photoshop. Throughout the project, you will be able to use basic tools like the transform tool and you will identify layers on Photoshop. This is for anyone who is a beginner level designer that is interested in adding some life to a boring picture they want to use. It can also be for photographers who want to add a little bit of spark and brighten up photos they took on a trip. This project will be fun and super simple, it helps turn a picture in your imagination into reality. It will also help anyone who wants to launch a new product in their collection, but didn’t have the right setting during a photoshoot. The tools we will learn together will help us create a reflection to amplify the photo. It will turn from a normal image to an artwork with a few small edits. Adobe Photoshop is used to bring your imagination to life. It’s where you can unlock your creativity and use innovative features to create avant-garde graphics for your projects.
Adobe Photoshop
Art
Creativity
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Prepping your workspace
Create realistic reflections
Ripple Reflections
Text Reflections
Product Reflections
Walking on Water Illusion
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
