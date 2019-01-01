Creating a Token Board with Microsoft PowerPoint
Learn about token boards and their use within the classroom environment.
Use Microsoft PowerPoint to create a token board.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will have created a Token Board to use with your students. As teachers, we are always looking for ways to keep our students motivated and engaged. For students with special needs, a token board is a wonderful tool to provide the independence and choice they need in order to succeed. By using a token board, students can break tasks down into manageable parts and celebrate each step they accomplish through a reward that is suited to their interests. Throughout this project, we will work together to create a template that you can use as is or modify to meet the unique needs of your students and we will learn how to implement it with your students.
elementary teaching
Special Education
classroom tools
online teaching tools
student needs
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Microsoft PowerPoint
Set up your token board template
Create tokens and rewards
Use your token board with students
Link content for digital rewards
