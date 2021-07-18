Using Microsoft PowerPoint to Create a Choice Board
Learn about choice boards and their use within the classroom environment.
Use Microsoft PowerPoint to create a Choice Board.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will have created a choice board to use with your class in person or virtually. Choice boards allow teachers to accomplish curriculum goals while providing students with greater freedom in how they accomplish those goals. Providing students with choice is one important way to provide them with a sense of ownership of their learning. They will feel that their voice matters and be more engaged in the task at hand through the opportunity to choose their activity. Choice boards also provide an engaging way to encourage practice virtually!
online tools
engaging students
elementary teaching
classroom learning
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Microsoft PowerPoint
Create a choice board template
Add visuals to the choice board
Use a choice board virtually
Use a choice board in the classroom
