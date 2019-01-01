Create Interactive Choice Boards with Seesaw
By the end of this project, you will have taken your Seesaw skills to the next level. Seesaw is a learning journal that “creates a powerful learning loop between students, teachers, and families.” It allows students to capture and share what they know through Seesaw’s digital portfolio, provides insights for teachers into student thinking and progress, and provides families with a window into their child’s learning throughout the day. Though we will begin with a brief overview of Seesaw’s features, our main focus will be on creating and using Seesaw Activities. If you are not familiar with Seesaw and would like to go deeper into fully setting up your account and familiarizing yourself with each aspect of the Seesaw platform, please check out the Guided Project “Using Seesaw for Student Learning." This project is meant for those who have already started to use Seesaw with their students and are looking for ways to enhance student learning through Seesaw Activities. If you are looking for ways to engage your tech-savvy students, regardless of their age, Seesaw is a wonderful tool to use. As we learn together, you will create an interactive choice board template in Microsoft PowerPoint that can be customized to use with your students as a Seesaw Activity. *You will need a free Seesaw account for this project.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Seesaw
Use Seesaw Activities
Create your choice board template
Add content to your choice board
Use your activity with students
