Rogerio Guimarães is a Software Engineer with over 25 years of experience in the corporate software and training market. Focused on New Technologies and Innovation, as well as methodologies that facilitate personal and professional life. AWS Certified, Google Cloud Certified, and Specialist in Cloud Computing, DevOps, IoT, Design Thinking, and Digital Transformation. Passionate about translating complex content for lay people or who have an appetite to learn something new every day. Passion for teaching.

Develop a Serverless Computing App with Azure Static Web App

Implementar Aplicação Web no AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service

Recognizing Facials and Objects with Amazon Rekognition

Reconhecimento Facial e de Objetos com o Amazon Rekognition

Implementar um AWS EKS Cluster e uma Web App usando EKSCTL

Creating Azure Serverless Functions in a Real-World Scenario

Deploy a complete Wordpress Website in Microsoft Azure Cloud

Explore insights in text analysis using Azure Text Analytics

Hospedando Website Estático (HTML/CSS/Javascript) no AWS S3

Deploy a Video Indexer Application using Azure Video Analyze

Deploy a Web Application in Azure Kubernetes Service

How to Use Blob Objects in Azure Storage Account like a Pro

Hospedar site Wordpress Completo no Microsoft Azure Cloud

Hosting a Static Website (HTML/CSS/Javascript) in AWS S3

Implementar uma Aplicação Web no Azure Kubernetes Service

Deploy an App in AWS Elastic Kubernetes Cluster using EKSCTL

Explore insights from text analysis using Amazon Comprehend

Deploy a Website Container Image in AWS ECS and AWS Fargate

Deploy a Web Application in AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service

Deploy a Wordpress Website in AWS EC2

Deploy a Complete Wordpress Video Blog in Microsoft Azure

Deploy a Video indexing Application using Amazon Rekognition

