Journalism Skills for Engaged Citizens by The University of Melbourne

About the Course

This is a course in basic journalism skills, designed for the many people who are now taking advantage of new media to publish news, views and information. For five hundred years, the privilege of being able to publish was enjoyed by very few people – those who had access to a printing press or a radio microphone or a television camera. Now, almost anyone can publish to the world within minutes of being able to do so. But is it journalism? How does a citizen journalist find things out, so they can report facts and news - moving beyond merely braying opinion? And what are the legal and ethical pitfalls to publishing facts that some people might prefer remain secret? Over six weeks, this course teaches the basics of news writing, how to interview people to gain crucial information, how to develop and manage your sources and how to use your legal rights to access public information - and stay on the right side of the law when you publish. We discuss the ethics behind journalism practice, and conduct a mock investigation into local government. This course aims to empower engaged citizens to better participate in the news ecology. View the MOOC promotional video here: http://tinyurl.com/jj46rxw...

MS

Oct 25, 2016

Well organized. Interactive. I felt like a journalist! Thank Margaret & Denis for organizing this course. Was such a pleasure to participate.

AS

Sep 14, 2017

Completed this course in September 2016 - very engaging and informative. I really enjoyed participating in this course.

By Anna S

Sep 15, 2017

Completed this course in September 2016 - very engaging and informative. I really enjoyed participating in this course.

By Matteo S

Oct 26, 2016

Well organized. Interactive. I felt like a journalist! Thank Margaret & Denis for organizing this course. Was such a pleasure to participate.

By mwesigwa J

Sep 17, 2016

such professional tutors, carefully chosen diction.

By Trent J

Oct 20, 2016

Really enjoyed it.

By Alejandro J B

Oct 27, 2016

Good video lectures, pointless assignments .

