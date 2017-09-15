MS
Oct 25, 2016
Well organized. Interactive. I felt like a journalist! Thank Margaret & Denis for organizing this course. Was such a pleasure to participate.
AS
Sep 14, 2017
By Matteo S•
Oct 26, 2016
By mwesigwa J•
Sep 17, 2016
such professional tutors, carefully chosen diction.
By Trent J•
Oct 20, 2016
Really enjoyed it.
By Alejandro J B•
Oct 27, 2016
Good video lectures, pointless assignments .