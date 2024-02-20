In this project, you'll serve as a data analyst at a marketing firm specializing in social media brand promotion. Your task is to use Python to extract, clean, and analyze tweets in specific categories (health, family, food, etc.) and generate visualizations.
Clean and analyze social media usage data with Python
Taught in English
5,923 already enrolled
Project
Recommended experience
Objectives
Increase client reach and engagement
Gain valuable insights that will help improve social media performance
Achieve their social media goals and provide data-driven recommendations
Skills you'll demonstrate
Details to know
Add to your Coursera profile
Project
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
About this Project
Project plan
This project requires you to independently complete the following steps:
Import required libraries
Generate random data for the social media data
Load the data into a Pandas DataFrame and explore the data
Clean the data
Visualize and analyze the data
Demonstrate your skills with Projects
Projects give you real-world challenges to solve with industry tools, and produce work samples that you can add to your Coursera Skills Profile to help you stand out to employers.Manage my profile
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy