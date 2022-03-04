Chevron Left
4.6
stars
41 ratings
8 reviews

Machine learning is the foundation for predictive modeling and artificial intelligence. If you want to learn about both the underlying concepts and how to get into building models with the most common machine learning tools this path is for you. In this course, you will learn the core principles of machine learning and how to use common tools and frameworks to train, evaluate, and use machine learning models. This course is designed to prepare you for roles that include planning and creating a suitable working environment for data science workloads on Azure. You will learn how to run data experiments and train predictive models. In addition, you will manage, optimize, and deploy machine learning models into production. From the most basic classical machine learning models, to exploratory data analysis and customizing architectures, you’ll be guided by easy -to-digest conceptual content and interactive Jupyter notebooks. If you already have some idea what machine learning is about or you have a strong mathematical background this course is perfect for you. These modules teach some machine learning concepts, but move fast so they can get to the power of using tools like scikit-learn, TensorFlow, and PyTorch. This learning path is also the best one for you if you're looking for just enough familiarity to understand machine learning examples for products like Azure ML or Azure Databricks. It's also a good place to start if you plan to move beyond classic machine learning and get an education in deep learning and neural networks, which we only introduce here. This program consists of 5 courses to help prepare you to take the Exam DP-100: Designing and Implementing a Data Science Solution on Azure. The certification exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge and expertise operate machine learning solutions at cloud scale using Azure Machine Learning. This specialization teaches you to leverage your existing knowledge of Python and machine learning to manage data ingestion and preparation, model training and deployment, and machine learning solution monitoring in Microsoft Azure . Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam....

By Tiến Đ A

Mar 4, 2022

The module of Week 1 is very helpful and interesting since it capture parts of Data Analysis knowledge and terms.

In week 2, the concepts of different basic Machine Learning algorithms and models are also easy to understand, straightfully, not a 'wall of text' but concise theories and explanations.

In week 3, they already provided the notebooks that you can run and investigate how they work on the jupyter environment of Azure. You also learn how to create a Azure compute resource that will be used to run the Machine Learning process.

One of the drawback is that the Azure required such free trial subscription or a student account, so there might be cases that people find it difficult to create one or they have tried it before and the subscription has expired. But well this might be a rare occasion I believe. In overall, this is a wonderful course to help you engage with the foundation of Data Science and Machine Learning.

By Nitin G

Jan 14, 2022

Awesome course and instructor was great in delivering content

By jan k

Feb 21, 2022

Great course with lots of insights. Definetly worth it!

By Vamsi P

May 4, 2022

It was great learning experience

By Ali R G

Dec 19, 2021

T​hanks Microsoft

By Ariel C A F

May 15, 2022

Great course!

By Robin C

Nov 10, 2021

Very Good.

By Jesus M H D

Feb 14, 2022

this course is good but you need a credit card to completed

