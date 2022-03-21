Chevron Left
Azure provides a variety of ways to store data: unstructured, archival, relational, and more. In this course, you will learn the basics of storage management in Azure, how to create a Storage Account, and how to choose the right model for the data you want to store in the cloud. This course part of a Specialization intended for Data engineers and developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services anyone interested in preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). This is the second in a program of 10 courses to help prepare you to take the exam so that you can have expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. The Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge expertise in integrating, transforming, and consolidating data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta)....

By Nithin B

Mar 21, 2022

Good coverage on the topics. Was definitely useful

By Anselmo B

Nov 23, 2021

Muito bom e completo!

By muhammad s

Mar 23, 2022

awesome

By Sebastian M

Apr 7, 2022

Could be more hands-on.

By Abhishek S

Mar 15, 2022

ok

By Shashank D

Nov 9, 2021

Hands on exercise is not that great. need to add more exercise for practical knowledge

By Yuncheng L

Nov 11, 2021

missing links for sandox, teacher reading exactly the same contents from webpages, no interaction, answers come after choices for some questions in the exam, sandox tutorials are too techinical and the course offers zero "code" instructions, all fking concepts, what a trash

