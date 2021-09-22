Chevron Left
Back to Data Integration with Microsoft Azure Data Factory

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Integration with Microsoft Azure Data Factory by Microsoft

3.8
stars
35 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn how to create and manage data pipelines in the cloud using Azure Data Factory. This course is part of a Specialization intended for Data engineers and developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. It is ideal for anyone interested in preparing for the DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure exam (beta). This is the third course in a program of 10 courses to help prepare you to take the exam so that you can have expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. The Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge expertise in integrating, transforming, and consolidating data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta)....

Top reviews

DB

Oct 2, 2021

It was really good, provided practical knowledge about azure data factory and its individual components. The course material is designed in well manner, as a learner you will know things step by step

VR

Dec 26, 2021

Content is great but it would be more helpful if there is video version of the exercises

Filter by:

1 - 13 of 13 Reviews for Data Integration with Microsoft Azure Data Factory

By Augustus H

Sep 21, 2021

T​he delivery of the content is good, although it is just an actor reading verbatum the text in the Microsoft learn docs. However the main issue is that a lot of the content is very hard to complete because it seems to come from somewhere else (e.g. a Microsoft training course) but the critical setup information was not copied as well. This means that to actually do the exercises the student needs their own Azure credit, and also needs to dig around random github repos to find the matching datasets. Additionally there are pretty rampant typos. This is not a well made course, and needs serious work.

By Roberval R

Oct 18, 2021

there are no labs, sandboxes or vms available. Theory only

By Wouter v G

Dec 13, 2021

Hands-on exercises are useless since necessary data and information is missing

By River C J

Dec 29, 2021

Overall was Ok, but hands on part is missing which is really important in my mind.

By Deepak B

Oct 3, 2021

It was really good, provided practical knowledge about azure data factory and its individual components. The course material is designed in well manner, as a learner you will know things step by step

By Veeramreddy R

Dec 27, 2021

Content is great but it would be more helpful if there is video version of the exercises

By Amaravathi Y

Feb 22, 2022

Excellent

By Noor S

Jan 6, 2022

Descriptive and informative could be more useful with handson sandbox

By Ribarola

Oct 10, 2021

Existen ejercicios que no están de acorde con la herramienta. El ejercicio dice una cosa y la herramienta muestra otra cosa.

By jason k

Jan 4, 2022

no labs, poor tests. Real drop off in content quality after first set in series. This course should be modified. Will not complete series. Will not recommend.

By Pinaki B

Nov 12, 2021

Boring... The content is boring. I think it is better to read a book rather than listening to one person just rambling the facts...

By Nathan D

Feb 24, 2022

The course would be a lot better if they provided the exercise datasets.

By Allyson D d L

Apr 18, 2022

Useless.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder