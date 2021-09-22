DB
Oct 2, 2021
It was really good, provided practical knowledge about azure data factory and its individual components. The course material is designed in well manner, as a learner you will know things step by step
VR
Dec 26, 2021
Content is great but it would be more helpful if there is video version of the exercises
By Augustus H•
Sep 21, 2021
The delivery of the content is good, although it is just an actor reading verbatum the text in the Microsoft learn docs. However the main issue is that a lot of the content is very hard to complete because it seems to come from somewhere else (e.g. a Microsoft training course) but the critical setup information was not copied as well. This means that to actually do the exercises the student needs their own Azure credit, and also needs to dig around random github repos to find the matching datasets. Additionally there are pretty rampant typos. This is not a well made course, and needs serious work.
By Roberval R•
Oct 18, 2021
there are no labs, sandboxes or vms available. Theory only
By Wouter v G•
Dec 13, 2021
Hands-on exercises are useless since necessary data and information is missing
By River C J•
Dec 29, 2021
Overall was Ok, but hands on part is missing which is really important in my mind.
By Deepak B•
Oct 3, 2021
By Veeramreddy R•
Dec 27, 2021
By Amaravathi Y•
Feb 22, 2022
Excellent
By Noor S•
Jan 6, 2022
Descriptive and informative could be more useful with handson sandbox
By Ribarola•
Oct 10, 2021
Existen ejercicios que no están de acorde con la herramienta. El ejercicio dice una cosa y la herramienta muestra otra cosa.
By jason k•
Jan 4, 2022
no labs, poor tests. Real drop off in content quality after first set in series. This course should be modified. Will not complete series. Will not recommend.
By Pinaki B•
Nov 12, 2021
Boring... The content is boring. I think it is better to read a book rather than listening to one person just rambling the facts...
By Nathan D•
Feb 24, 2022
The course would be a lot better if they provided the exercise datasets.
By Allyson D d L•
Apr 18, 2022
Useless.