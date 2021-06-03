About this Course

54,195 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Describe Microsoft Azure management tools
  • Choose the correct Microsoft Azure Artificial Intelligence service to address different kinds of business challenges
  • Choose the best Microsoft Azure IoT service for a given business scenario
  • Choose the best Microsoft Azure software development process tools and services for a given business scenario
  • Describe Microsoft Azure security solutions
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

AI Services & Solutions

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 53 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Monitoring & Managing in Microsoft Azure

1 hour to complete
15 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Microsoft Azure Serverless Technology & IoT

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

General Security & Network Security in Microsoft Azure

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MICROSOFT AZURE MANAGEMENT TOOLS AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS

View all reviews

About the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder