Microsoft Azure Management Tools and Security Solutions by Microsoft

4.7
stars
232 ratings
28 reviews

Microsoft Azure offers a wide range of services to deploy your applications. To keep control of your environment and to make deployments easier, it also offers a wide array of management tools and services. In this course, you will be introduced to these tools and services and you will be asked to help choose the best one for a given business scenario. Some modules cover software development processes and services. You will learn about cloud monitoring solutions for your applications and infrastructure. As well as picking the right Microsoft Azure management tool depending on your technical needs. When you have completed this course, you will be able to choose the right serverless compute technology, Azure IoT service, or Azure Artificial Intelligence service. Having a good security strategy is essential in today's digital world. Every application and service, whether on-premises or in the cloud, needs to be designed with security in mind. Security needs to happen at the application level, at the data level, and the network level. You will learn about the various Microsoft Azure services you can use to help ensure that your cloud resources are safe, secure, and trusted. When you have completed this course, you will be able to identify security threats in Microsoft Azure, make security recommendations, and detect and respond to events using security and event management. From a developer perspective, you will look at how to secure your secrets and ensure that they are not exposed. You will also examine network security scenarios such as firewalling, network security groups, and protecting yourself from distributed denial of service attacks. You will learn how to build a complete network security solution that brings all these tools together to secure your Microsoft Azure deployments and resources. When you have completed this course, you will be able to choose the best Microsoft Azure tools and services for a given business scenario. You will also be able to describe how to protect the workloads that you run both in the cloud and in your on-premises datacenter. This beginner-level course is suitable for IT personnel who are just beginning to work with Microsoft Azure and want to learn about Microsoft Azure offerings and get hands-on experience with the product. This course can help you prepare for AZ-900: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals exam. This is the second course in a four-course program that prepares you to take the AZ-900 certification exam. This course teaches you the core concepts and skills that are assessed in the Microsoft Azure management tools, and security solutions exam domains. To be successful in this course, you need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language. You should be familiar with basic computing concepts and terminology, general technology concepts, including concepts of networking, storage, compute, application support, and application development. You should also be familiar with the concept of application programming interfaces, or APIs. It is beneficial to have a high-level familiarity with relevant Microsoft products such as Dynamics 365 and Office 365....

MN

Mar 26, 2022

Excellent course. Concepts are very clearly and slowly explained by presenter.\n\nThe case study related questions are appropriate and adds value to learning.

JL

Jun 3, 2021

Was beyond of what I expected to learn. Really nice introduction to AI and IoT services, am very interested in thos topics

By José D E L

Jun 4, 2021

By angelo d c

Apr 30, 2021

Very interesting course! Want to try Azure Sentinel soon and explore its features :)

Recommended!

By Quentin A

Sep 15, 2021

This course is good preparation for the exam. I passed it.

By Eduardo C

May 23, 2021

Muito bom e proveitoso

By Madhu N

Mar 27, 2022

Excellent course. Concepts are very clearly and slowly explained by presenter.

The case study related questions are appropriate and adds value to learning.

By 12_Abhijit M

Jan 19, 2022

Very good course, with to the point lectures using examples, along with extra reading materials to deep dive!!

By Mousmi D

Nov 2, 2021

It was amazing experience in learning this detail course about management tools and also about security tools.

By Cesar O P R

Nov 12, 2021

Excellent preparation of the course. The case studies presented, help a lot to learn the material.

By patrick r

May 21, 2022

Really enjoyed the course and the way it was layed out and presented!

By RANA S M

Feb 11, 2022

Highly recommended. Gives clear understanding of tools.

By Boris C H S

Jun 20, 2021

Great materials to get to know Azure's features

By Avinash S

Oct 11, 2021

To the point and

fundamental to follow along.

By Kevin D

Apr 25, 2022

Ce cours est très bien détaillée   

By Priyantha P

Jan 11, 2022

excellent material and presentation

By Enrique A M

Dec 7, 2021

Thanks Coursera and microsoft

By J D

Sep 16, 2021

great info, intense but great

By Kevin K

Jul 11, 2021

the course was well detailed

By Ezinne J N

Dec 22, 2021

I loved the analysis part

By Shraddha B D

Mar 10, 2022

Interesting course.

By Bujato H S L

Dec 22, 2021

Excelente curso

By Allyson S

Jul 3, 2021

M​e gusto mucho

By Martin W

Feb 12, 2022

Very helpful

By Thanasan M

May 1, 2021

good job

By siva g

Jan 20, 2022

good

By Posma J S

Nov 20, 2021

cool

