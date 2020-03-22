PN
Dec 29, 2020
Excellent depth in coverage. Lab, although only one, was instructive to enable learning while also being exhaustive and intensive to drive learnings home.
BS
Oct 11, 2020
Some bugs in the assignment, but overall excellent discussion of how to avoid common pitfalls when using data for ML.
By Emil K•
Mar 22, 2020
The instructor is great, but please fix the programming assignment! There are so many typos it's embarassing. Also, the autograder EXPECTS typos in some variable names, so you can't even pass it if your answers are correct.
By Hari N L•
Jun 26, 2020
The experience with the programming assignment was very bad. There was an error that was occurring at frequent intervals which crashed my jupyter notebook, making me to start afresh. I was facing an issue in reopening the notebook where it took a long time and the mathematical notations were also not loaded properly.
By Kirke B L•
May 27, 2021
It was a great course except for the 3-hour data cleaning assignment using Jupyter Notebook. Other Jupyter assignments worked fine, but this was was so extensive that it completely bogged down my (high end) laptop. After an hour or so every keystroke was slow. I rebooted and restarted multiple times and I was unable to finish (solely due to the technical challenges). It took me literally 2 hours to manage to raise by score from 19 to 20 to pass the darn class, struggling to get one more scored point to process and get graded.
Having said that, the instructor is terrific and I found it very informative (primarily as a refresher after a long career in data management, but I learned a number of things too). Well worth the time invested (not counting the very fustrating technical difficulties mentioned above).
By Hen H•
Feb 16, 2021
The lab should be broken down into 3 labs.. it was very long..I wish there would be more hands on practice like that lab! good stuff! jupyter notebook is a great tool..I really enjoyed this course, thank you !
By Andres L•
Dec 31, 2020
You'll learn how to be aware of your data and address different problems that could significantly affect your machine learning model. Plus, the practical assignment was really enjoyable.
By Prasad N•
Dec 29, 2020
Excellent depth in coverage. Lab, although only one, was instructive to enable learning while also being exhaustive and intensive to drive learnings home.
By Brett S•
Oct 12, 2020
Some bugs in the assignment, but overall excellent discussion of how to avoid common pitfalls when using data for ML.
By Gustavo I M V•
Feb 14, 2021
This is a great course. In fact, the theory was amazing. I´m very glad with you, I can understand the data better.
By Emilija G•
Jan 9, 2020
The whole specialization is extremely useful for people starting in ML. Highly recommended!
By Camilo C•
Jul 5, 2020
Good course, if you follow the previous ones and if you know some python (Pandas).
By Miguel A S M•
Dec 1, 2019
What is different about this course is its focus of ML applied to the real world.
By Naruki H•
Jul 17, 2020
Excellent content with good programming assignments and examples.
By Tony J•
Jul 17, 2020
This is the best!!!
By Valery M•
Mar 31, 2020
Nice course!
By Pankaj Z•
Mar 10, 2021
This course is very helpful if you want to learn Machine Learning. The primary objective of the course is to ensure you make proper decisions while handling your data. This course walks you through different types of data, problems surrounding it and how to tackle them. It's one of the finest courses on data. I do hope the instructor adds some coding tests on handling data.
By Eshani A•
Nov 28, 2020
It's a really nice course covering all the content related to data in Machine learning. The content is so detailed and the instructor have made the entire learning process very smooth. Thanks a lot for such a great course.
By Pratama A A•
Jun 8, 2020
Well this course absolutely good,but you need patience when doing programming assignment,and there's a lot error tho,but what we need is that information,anna gave us the easiest insight
By SHREYAS C•
Jun 12, 2020
Really good,... one thing you have to change is that your assumption of people knowing Python for Jupyter Notebook really well... the week 3 assignment was a pain for quite sometime
By Abdullah A•
Dec 24, 2019
the course is very powerful and I have jump to higher level regarding data wrangling and how to deal with data. the assessment have some error which can be fixed easily
By Kham H Y•
Oct 31, 2020
The programming assignment was tough, the instructions were a bit misleading. I didn't get all correct though.
By Danijel T•
Jul 22, 2020
The instructor is knowledgable and materials are moderately useful.
Notebook with assignment is broken. There are many typos and elements which are not rendered properly. Notebook is huge and every subtask depends on previous state. It takes time to reload all previous tasks if you did not solve everything in one go. Final quiz basically repeats all the questions from previous quiz.
Course could use more polish.
By Halil T•
Sep 18, 2020
deeply theoretical but excellent assignment file (good review for pandas library )
By Jhon F B L•
Apr 25, 2020
The course is great but the courser a notebooks were a nigthmare
By Lam C V D•
Aug 26, 2020
Bad Grader system and complicated coding taught. Instructions given unclear and no instructor support at all.