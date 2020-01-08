About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Course 4 of 4 in the
Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Machine Learning Strategy

Week 2

Responsible Machine Learning

Week 3

Machine Learning in Production & Planning

Week 4

Care and Feeding of your Machine Learning System

About the Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World Specialization

Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World

