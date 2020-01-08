This course synthesizes everything your have learned in the applied machine learning specialization. You will now walk through a complete machine learning project to prepare a machine learning maintenance roadmap. You will understand and analyze how to deal with changing data. You will also be able to identify and interpret potential unintended effects in your project. You will understand and define procedures to operationalize and maintain your applied machine learning model. By the end of this course you will have all the tools and understanding you need to confidently roll out a machine learning project and prepare to optimize it in your business context.
This course is part of the Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Machine Learning Strategy
This week we'll present tools for understanding the overall strategy your business needs in order to see the best returns on ML investment. From understanding the current status to navigating ownership and setting up a team, this week is about understanding applied machine learning in a successful business context.
Responsible Machine Learning
This week we'll talk about the broader context of machine learning: how as developers we have responsibilities regarding how our technology will be used. Using case studies and existing frameworks we'll give you the tools to figure out your own ethical approach to realize the best outcomes while deploying machine learning in the real world.
Machine Learning in Production & Planning
An important aspect of machine learning in the real world is considering how your machine learning models are integrated with existing systems, and what effect they have on your operations. This week we'll review things you should consider as you turn QuAMs and machine learning models into operational tools.
Care and Feeding of your Machine Learning System
Work doesn't end just because your model is deployed! In our final week we'll go over all the things you need to consider in the context of an actual working system.
TOP REVIEWS FROM OPTIMIZING MACHINE LEARNING PERFORMANCE
Too bad that few students taking it and I cannot get peer reviews..............
Very good course! I appreciate the opportunity to learn more from Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute. On the downside, Peer-graded Assignment block our progress on the course.
The whole specialization is extremely useful for people starting in ML. Highly recommended!
Nice course! Long time waiting for peer-grades, but ok.
About the Machine Learning: Algorithms in the Real World Specialization
This specialization is for professionals who have heard the buzz around machine learning and want to apply machine learning to data analysis and automation. Whether finance, medicine, engineering, business or other domains, this specialization will set you up to define, train, and maintain a successful machine learning application.
