MB
Jan 5, 2022
Very good course! I appreciate the opportunity to learn more from Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute. On the downside, Peer-graded Assignment block our progress on the course.
PZ
Mar 21, 2021
One of the finest courses about Machine Learning Optimization. The course walks you through almost all possible scenarios that will need optimization.
By Abdullah A•
Jan 2, 2020
the course is too long and a lot of tasks have been discussed in this course. I believe this not sufficient to discuss a lot of tasks in one course
By Valery M•
Mar 31, 2020
Nice course! Long time waiting for peer-grades, but ok.
By Emilija G•
Jan 9, 2020
The whole specialization is extremely useful for people starting in ML. Highly recommended!
By Gustavo I M V•
Mar 11, 2021
This last course has a great approach of the business applications.
By Kalhan B•
Sep 12, 2020
Great Introduction course to Machine Learning...
By Lam C V D•
Aug 29, 2020
Too bad that few students taking it and I cannot get peer reviews..............
By Hen H•
Feb 19, 2021
Those peer graded tests are a waste of time. GIVE US MORE ALGORITHMS AND CODE !!! material at some point was repeated and recycled from other courses.