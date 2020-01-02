Chevron Left
This course synthesizes everything your have learned in the applied machine learning specialization. You will now walk through a complete machine learning project to prepare a machine learning maintenance roadmap. You will understand and analyze how to deal with changing data. You will also be able to identify and interpret potential unintended effects in your project. You will understand and define procedures to operationalize and maintain your applied machine learning model. By the end of this course you will have all the tools and understanding you need to confidently roll out a machine learning project and prepare to optimize it in your business context. To be successful, you should have at least beginner-level background in Python programming (e.g., be able to read and code trace existing code, be comfortable with conditionals, loops, variables, lists, dictionaries and arrays). You should have a basic understanding of linear algebra (vector notation) and statistics (probability distributions and mean/median/mode). This is the final course of the Applied Machine Learning Specialization brought to you by Coursera and the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii)....

By Abdullah A

Jan 2, 2020

the course is too long and a lot of tasks have been discussed in this course. I believe this not sufficient to discuss a lot of tasks in one course

By Valery M

Mar 31, 2020

Nice course! Long time waiting for peer-grades, but ok.

By Marciele d M B

Jan 20, 2022

Very good course! I appreciate the opportunity to learn more from Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute. On the downside, Peer-graded Assignment block our progress on the course.

By Pankaj Z

Mar 21, 2021

One of the finest courses about Machine Learning Optimization. The course walks you through almost all possible scenarios that will need optimization.

By Emilija G

Jan 9, 2020

The whole specialization is extremely useful for people starting in ML. Highly recommended!

By Gustavo I M V

Mar 11, 2021

This last course has a great approach of the business applications.

By Kalhan B

Sep 12, 2020

Great Introduction course to Machine Learning...

By Lam C V D

Aug 29, 2020

Too bad that few students taking it and I cannot get peer reviews..............

By Hen H

Feb 19, 2021

Those peer graded tests are a waste of time. GIVE US MORE ALGORITHMS AND CODE !!! material at some point was repeated and recycled from other courses.

