About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
Korean
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

실용 머신 러닝 소개

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 44 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

현실 세계에서의 머신 러닝

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

학습 데이터

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

머신 러닝 프로젝트

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder