이 강좌는 머신 러닝에 관심이 있으며 데이터 분석 및 자동화에 머신 러닝을 적용하길 원하는 전문가를 위한 강좌입니다. 이 강좌는 금융, 의약품, 공학, 비즈니스 등 분야와 상관없이 머신 러닝 프로젝트에서 문제를 정의하고 데이터를 준비하는 방법을 소개합니다.이 강좌를 수료하고 나면 머신 러닝 문제를 두 가지 접근 방법으로 정의할 수 있을 것입니다. 또한 이용 가능한 데이터 자료를 조사하고 잠재적 ML 적용을 알아보는 방법을 알게 될 것입니다. 비즈니스 니즈를 파악하고 실용 머신 러닝에 적용하는 방법을 알게 될 것입니다. 그리고 머신 러닝을 효과적으로 적용하기 위해 데이터를 준비할 수 있을 것입니다.이 강좌는 Coursera와 Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute에서 준비한 첫 번째 실용 머신 러닝 전문 과정입니다.
실용 머신 러닝 소개Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
실용 머신 러닝 소개
3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 44 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
현실 세계에서의 머신 러닝
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
학습 데이터
1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
머신 러닝 프로젝트
1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
