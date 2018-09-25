JS
Jan 3, 2022
This was a well-designed and delivered course. I learned so much about leading EDI initiatives and reflecting on my own thoughts about how to apply EDI strategies in my own unit at the college.
JM
Nov 30, 2020
I really enjoyed the inclusion of the covering HBCUs during this course. That was an unexpected and welcomed area of content. This course was very inspiring and I learned so much!
By Kristi H•
Sep 25, 2018
It may sound melodramatic but I can honestly say that this course was life-changing. While I was already passionate about issues surrounding equity, diversity, and inclusion, this course galvanized my commitment and showed me that leading for equity, diversity, and inclusion is LEADING period. This course could help any person be a more inspiring, effective, and inclusive leader, regardless of whether that person's job officially deals with equity and inclusion.
By Maria J V•
Jun 16, 2020
Thank you for putting together the readings, conferences, and interviews. They helped me to understand and to plan how to integrate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in my school.
By Asha M•
Aug 17, 2019
Fantastic course. Eye opening and succinct. Can’t ask for a better length of class lectures and work for a certification. I can’t wait to add this to my profile! Thanks!
By Evan R M•
Oct 23, 2017
Excellent course for anyone interested in learning more about diversity, inclusion, and equity in higher education. Course exposes the learner to the histories of exclusion which have shaped the American higher education landscape, how to identify bias of consciousness, and provides the opportunity to articulate what you have obtained by examining a diversity strategic plan. Would recommend not only for those in higher education, but for anyone interest in creating more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplaces and societies.
By Jovan M•
Apr 27, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed the content of this course. I would agree with one of the prior students that the last 2 assignments were amazing. Having the experience of reviewing how my college's mission statement aligns with the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion was a powerful exercise. I am not better equipped to add value to how our final strategic plan shapes up. This was an excellent course and I look to invest in more courses through the University of Michigan. Go Blue!
By B G•
May 11, 2020
This was a great experience that in a way I wish was a bit longer. The materials were great and the videos were very relevant. The instructor presented well and it was good to hear the content presented in the lectures. The only drawback was that I was left wanting to have more direct input/feedback/interaction from our great instructor.
By Heather H•
Oct 31, 2019
I loved this course! I learned so much more about leading for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion than I realized I would. The instructor is fantastic. I hope to have the chance to hear him speak publically about these issues and how to make more positive and impactful advancements in higher education. I highly recommend this course!
By Sharon G•
Jun 1, 2020
I loved the course and I really loved the Professor Dr. John C. Burkhardt . He was fantastic as a professor and I learned so much from him and the videos that he included. This is a course that I would recommend to anyone who is interested in Higher Education and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
By Shane P•
May 31, 2021
I really enjoyed my time in this course. I found the course to be very informative and engaging. The course also utilized very accessible language which made it very easy to follow along. The material used was also very current. It was also great to connect with others from all over.
By alexis c m•
Apr 5, 2021
It's been a pleasure to be a part of this course. I learn so much from this, very informative and all materials were delivered in a clear manner. As well as all activities were challenging that really enhances my intellectual and analytical skills.
By Edward C•
Mar 9, 2021
This is an excellent course. I have learned a lot about this subject and will be able to apply it as we are beginning a review at the College where I am an instructor.
By Christine T•
Jan 4, 2021
I would highly recommend this course to any higher education administrator who is seeking to expand their knowledge of leadership for equity, diversity and inclusion.
By Carleen G•
Mar 14, 2020
This course provides a thorough background for EDI training. Excellent source material. The course was much more substantial than anticipated.
By Sarah P•
Aug 22, 2017
This is must take class for anyone in Higher Education! Learn more about diversity! So relevant for everything going on in the world today!
By Gle L•
Dec 18, 2018
Compelling readings and videos. Very eye-opening.
Main complaint: Not using gender-neutral pronouns.
By Scott L•
May 4, 2018
Excellent course for anyone in, or preparing for, a leadership position in higher education.
By Alvaro R P•
Jun 11, 2018
Fantastic material, online resources are user friendly. All can be applied to real life!
By Anthony P•
Apr 30, 2020
Great course i learned a lot that i plan on implementing in my next role.
By Melissa S•
Nov 15, 2019
Outstanding course, highly informative and thought provoking!
By Tonia R•
May 14, 2021
I found this course informative, interactive and relevant.
By Felecia H•
Feb 1, 2020
Well worth the time. Great readings, videos, and examples!
By Marie M R•
Aug 28, 2017
Very well organized. Excellent assignments and tools.
By Dionelyn C•
Apr 2, 2020
Very informative... Thank you
By Thianrapong W•
Jan 26, 2020
Good theory and experience
By Katya S•
Sep 25, 2017
The course is stimulating, but the materials can be long-winded; some of the readings are 50+ pages long, and it can be tough to assess which parts are relevant to the assignments and in how much depth to study them. That being said, the course provides excellent readings on diversity, equity, and inclusion and approaches the topic critically, not just from a standpoint of creating new programs, but emphasizing the need for institutional transformation.