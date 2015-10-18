About this Course

6,282 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pittsburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,574 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Accommodations and Assistive Technology

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Accessible Design

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Application

2 hours to complete
5 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DISABILITY AWARENESS AND SUPPORT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder