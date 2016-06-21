DM
Jun 18, 2020
This an excellent course and I thoroughly enjoyed receiving more knowledge and skills in order to assist others with disabilities in the future
RR
Sep 18, 2017
I enjoyed this class a lot and it was a good introduction to working with students with disabilities and was a good refresher.
By Bethany A C•
Jun 21, 2016
Excellent course! I learned so much about all types of disabilities and resources that could be used to help students.
By JANNA-TUL F P•
Sep 13, 2020
I just loved this course,,case studies,reflectio, and interview.. With all of these the course was amazing
By Sangeet A•
Feb 28, 2022
I Loved it :) Participating for Gaining Knowledge from this Course about Accessibility was one of the Best Decisions I have made in my Whole Life so far as I really wanted to learn more about Accessibility.
Thanking All the Instructors & People who have worked behind the scenes to make this Online Course Absolutely Great. Thank you University of Pittsburgh & Coursera for allowing me to learn more about Accessibility.
By arnab r•
Jun 8, 2016
A brilliantly structured course, with very thoughtful assignments. The pace of the course and the way information has been built in the for the students is awesome, and it gives an holistic understanding of disability support and helps create complete awareness of the subject. Loved it, and will expect a few more follow up courses as well.
By Justin D•
Dec 6, 2015
This course has been fantastic! I learned a lot of the Laws of Disability and the Requirements that Institutions must provide. I have Epilepsy which causes me to be a slower learned, so it's good to be refreshed on what I did know, and for me to be updated on what I didn't know previously. Thank You!
-Justin Dougherty Winter Park, FL USA
By Daniel R•
Apr 13, 2020
This course gives a great introduction to providing Disability Awareness and Support! If you are interested in learning the fundamentals of supporting students with disabilities in a post secondary environment, I encourage you to take this course. The course is set up well, includes informational presentations and is well thought out!
By LaTanya W•
Oct 16, 2015
This class is a great introduction to disability awareness and support and as a refresher course. Having worked in education for more than 25 years, I learned a lot taking this course.
I especially enjoyed hearing from multiple perspectives and reading posts from my peers on accommodations. The web links were an added plus.
By Rachel J•
Feb 10, 2020
This was an excellent course for learning a wide overview for Disability Support and Awareness at the college level. I really enjoyed the content and the interaction with the other students. This certificate will help me in my career as a Student Advocate and I appreciate Coursera for setting up this offering.
By Erez G•
Aug 3, 2019
Very important course for teachers and lecturers who wish to understand more about disabilities and about students with disabilities who are enrolling to their courses. this knowledge could be benefitial as well to other students with hidden disabilities or other learning problems.
By Jeremy B•
Jan 29, 2016
Was an excellent refresher for me as it encompassed several of my undergrad classes on the topic. I would recommend this course to anyone that supports individuals with disability through service, volunteering, or care of any form. Thank you for the opportunity!
By Mariana R G•
Apr 25, 2018
I think that this course are too interesting and applicable to the reality, I learned about disabilities, Universal Design for Learning, and specific accommodations and tools for that. And also, I was practicing and improve my english.
I recomend it a lot.
By Alexa E•
May 16, 2018
I have learned a great deal of disability awareness & support within the higher education sector. The insight presented throughout each session, via video presentation, provided the resources, tools, and techniques for in classroom enchancement.
By Davmarius N•
Apr 9, 2020
Material was very important and useful for my professional development. I learned a lot about accessibility with technology that i often use but had no idea had features that help make my content more accessible.
By 福永圭佑•
Dec 13, 2019
Very good course.
I'd like to know about disabilities and their support because I'm searching for the way to do.
I got a lot of insight from this course, thank you!
By Debbie M•
Jun 19, 2020
This an excellent course and I thoroughly enjoyed receiving more knowledge and skills in order to assist others with disabilities in the future
By R.D. R•
Sep 19, 2017
I enjoyed this class a lot and it was a good introduction to working with students with disabilities and was a good refresher.
By Emmanuel B•
Jan 30, 2020
I was a great course. It gave me more understanding on disability and assistive technologies.
By Lisa M•
Jan 12, 2021
Material was very helpful, particularly in cases of low vision and cochlear implants.
By Raven P•
Oct 15, 2015
Great course! This was very helpful and I recommended it to my colleagues. Thank you!
By Nhills E•
Aug 20, 2020
I learnt a lot about accommodation and legal provisions for persons with disability.
By Fábio J d S S•
Sep 3, 2017
Very interesting course that allows how faculty deal with disabilities services.
By lakshmi g•
Aug 4, 2017
As i volunteer with adults with special needs i found this very useful
By Siu Y X T•
Apr 22, 2020
It is a brilliant course on disability awareness and support.
By Muhammad U H•
Dec 15, 2020
Really helpful to explore the knowledge of accessibility.
By James H•
Oct 19, 2015
Glad to see the video is equipped with Closed Captions