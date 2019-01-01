Profile

Mary Goldberg

Associate Professor

    Mary Goldberg, PhD serves as the Education & Outreach Project Director at the Human Engineering Research Laboratories and is also an Associate Professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Science and Technology at the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Goldberg’s research focuses on the development of model interventions for capacity building in assistive technology to support the full inclusion and participation of people with disabilities in society. Dr. Goldberg teaches 4 courses related to technology translation and assistive technology; two of which are available open-source on Coursera and have collectively engaged >4,000 learners. Dr. Goldberg received her PhD in Administrative and Policy Studies of Education with a focus on online learning in assistive technology and her additional research interests include program evaluation, STEM education, and international capacity building in assistive technology. Dr. Goldberg was recognized in 2016 as a “Top Tech Innovator in Higher Education” by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

    idea 2 IMPACT: An Introduction to Translating Assistive Health Technologies and Other Products

    Disability Awareness and Support

