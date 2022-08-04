About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Week 1: Web Surfing with Assistive Technology

2 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Week 2: Operating Systems and Assistive Technology

2 hours to complete
42 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Week 3: Popular Software Programs and Assistive Technology

2 hours to complete
30 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Week 4: Create Accessible Content

3 hours to complete
40 videos (Total 59 min)

