Coursera Instructor Network
Inclusive Communication and Behavior in the Workplace
Coursera Instructor Network

Inclusive Communication and Behavior in the Workplace

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Gonzalo Solórzano

Instructor: Gonzalo Solórzano

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to Inclusive Communication and Behavior in the Workplace! In this short course, you will explore the essentials of workplace inclusivity, focusing on effective communication and inclusive behavior. You will learn more about inclusive language, communication practices, and gain insight on how to be more inclusive in your everyday interactions in the workplace. And finally, you will learn how to assess your own practices, identify areas for improvement, and create a plan for growth.

What's included

1 video1 reading

Let's talk about inclusivity in the workplace. We will start by discussing different ways to engage in inclusive communication. You will learn both the tangible and intangible benefits of inclusive workplaces. Then, you will move on to learn and practice strategies for creating and fostering more inclusive interactions with your colleagues.

What's included

10 videos4 readings3 assignments

Instructor

Gonzalo Solórzano
Coursera Instructor Network
3 Courses468 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions