"Inclusive Communication and Behavior in the Workplace" is an thought-provoking, short-form course designed for beginners interested in developing their inclusive practices. Comprising two interactive lessons, the first focuses on communication exploring the essentials of inclusive language, active listening, and empathy. The second lesson pivots to behavior, inviting participants to reflect on their own practices through self-assessment and interactive scenarios. Blending real-life examples and theoretical frameworks, this course provides participants with the tools to foster an inclusive work culture.
Inclusive Communication and Behavior in the Workplace
Taught in English
February 2024
3 assignments
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to Inclusive Communication and Behavior in the Workplace! In this short course, you will explore the essentials of workplace inclusivity, focusing on effective communication and inclusive behavior. You will learn more about inclusive language, communication practices, and gain insight on how to be more inclusive in your everyday interactions in the workplace. And finally, you will learn how to assess your own practices, identify areas for improvement, and create a plan for growth.
1 video1 reading
Let's talk about inclusivity in the workplace. We will start by discussing different ways to engage in inclusive communication. You will learn both the tangible and intangible benefits of inclusive workplaces. Then, you will move on to learn and practice strategies for creating and fostering more inclusive interactions with your colleagues.
10 videos4 readings3 assignments
