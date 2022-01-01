About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No background is required.

Approx. 1 hour to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Sexuality
  • Sexual Health
  • Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation
Instructor

Offered by

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Introduction From the Author

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
Week
2

Week 2

10 minutes to complete

Human Sexuality

10 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 10 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 minutes to complete

Introduction to Physical Disability

7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)
Week
4

Week 4

16 minutes to complete

Arthritis

16 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 16 min)

