Michael Ross, MD, PhD, MPH, MHPEd, MSt, is faculty in the University of Minnesota Program in Human Sexuality and was appointed the Joycelyn Elders Chair in Sexual Health Education in 2014. He holds 11 degrees, including a MedDr, a PhD in cross-cultural health psychology, and degrees in criminology and health education. Ross has studied sexuality and sexual and mental health for more than 30 years in several countries: India, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Uganda, and Vietnam. Ross has also published more than 500 publications and books. Additionally, he worked extensively in prison environments and wrote a book about prison physical and mental health. Ross has also practiced as a clinical psychologist and is a fellow of the American Psychological Association and the British Psychological Society.