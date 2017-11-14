In the last decade transgender and gender nonconforming (TGNC) individuals have become increasingly visible in our families, culture, and public discourse. This course explores the concept of gender identity for people who are curious about the nature of gender, the process of gender affirmation, or changing social dynamics. Participants will learn the unique challenges faced by the TGNC population as well as develop the skills to build inclusive spaces in all spheres of their life. This course was developed under the Joycelyn Elders Chair in Sexual Health Education at the University of Minnesota.
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Introduction to Gender Identity
Gender identity is a wide spectrum beyond the binary of male and female. Each and every one of us has a gender identity innate to our experience as humans. While gender is all around us, much remains unknown about the development of gender identity. This module introduces the basics of gender and explores how gender affects our daily lives.
Digital Stories
A collection of first-person narratives exploring the ups and downs of daily life as a transgender or gender nonconforming (TGNC) individual from several points of view.
Understanding the Process of Gender Affirmation
Developing a healthy gender is a lifelong process. For individuals that identify as transgender or gender nonconforming, the process of gender affirmation can take many forms as they age from children to older adults.
There was SO much information that I can apply and use to generate resources - thank you so much
Great course with real hands-on experiences and videos.
The videos feel a bit cut-off a lot of the times, but if you ignore this then it's super informative and educating and well structured.
An amazing course rich with narratives and lots of readings/ videos/ resources. This has been a great learning experience for me. Thank you to everyone who was a part of teaching this course :)
