About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English
University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

14 minutes to complete

Welcome!

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Gender Identity

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 53 min), 18 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Digital Stories

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 120 min), 3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Understanding the Process of Gender Affirmation

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 35 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz

