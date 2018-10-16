RC
Sep 3, 2017
This course was amazingly informative. I have learned many new thoughts and ideologies. This new understanding will help me to help my students feel a sense of belonging, inclusion and understanding.
AA
Feb 11, 2018
An amazing course rich with narratives and lots of readings/ videos/ resources. This has been a great learning experience for me. Thank you to everyone who was a part of teaching this course :)
By Sylvia B•
Oct 16, 2018
The course had some good material, but it does not look like it has been reviewed in a while as some of the content they link to is no longer available.
By LAURA E H E•
Jan 12, 2020
I want to express my gratitude to those who intervened in all the ways in this wonderful course; with the elaboration and edition of material, the compilation of information, the pdf documents, the blogs, the informative pages about the subject, the brave testimonies of the transgender people, the opinions of professionals of the health and the companions that participated in the course with their valuable opinions. I thank you all for instructing me about how to help transgender people, in a country like mine, where even ignorance and prejudice hurt a lot. From my trench as a university professor, I want to make a commitment to support transgender people and their families with the aim of restarting a healthy and emotional communication, which stimulates their self-esteem and allows them to fully develop in their social environment to improve their quality of life . Having finished the course, can I get the scholarship? In order to implement changes in my workplace, I will be asked for a certificate. Thank you so much.
By Ellen M•
Mar 26, 2021
The course itself was excellent, however, I did have many technical glitches within many modules. I sent reports on all issues to help correct them for the future. Specifically, one of the quizzes in Module 6 needs to be looked at - I was unable to get a passing mark regardless of the answer I gave to question #3.
By Sara C•
Dec 4, 2020
The course itself I thought was quite good. A nice mixture of videos and readings covering many different areas impacting the TGNC community. I have gathered a collection of books that I'd like to read and movies that I'd like to watch to continue my learning. Having a final assignment that was peer graded seemed ridiculous, but I did it, put some thought into it and was given a 3/7, therefore not passing and having to resubmit it. No other CEUs that I have taken in the past 10 years have included anything like. It was so frustrating after putting 30 or so hours into this course to have a peer decide my final assignment wasn't worth passing, especially after the assignment description begins with "there are no right or wrong answers".
By Sandra L N•
Mar 30, 2020
Very important course for everyone who wants some insight into the plight of the brave transgender people of this earth. This short informative course shines a bright light on exactly what it takes to navigate daily life's struggles as a transgender person. I give it the highest marks and wish it was a pre-requisite for all schools. Education is the key.
By Clara B•
Oct 20, 2021
Highly informative and well-constructed course. The material was excellent.
Wished I knew about this course years ago, but I am determined to be a better person.
Thanks
By Renato G•
Apr 11, 2021
Excelent.
By Joseph P•
Jul 11, 2017
It was a very detailed course presented for the most part by people who are transgender. On a scale of one to ten, ten being the most interesting and engaging and one being the least, I would give it an 8. The course Lacked some of the research and history of transgender which adds to the understanding of inclusiveness and diversity. Thank you.
By Graham S•
Oct 17, 2020
some links were outdated, but most could be found by searching for description of link
By Sepehr E A•
Jan 20, 2020
The videos had very low quality of picture and sound.
There could be more scientific material and resources included.
By Kevin S•
Jan 22, 2019
This course is propaganda. No science. Very disappointing!
By Rachel M•
Jan 2, 2019
This course was a fantastic overview of Transgender and Gender Non-Confirming issues, incorporating many different voices -- both academic perspectives and personal experiences. I think it would be enriching for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of TGNC issues, but also particularly recommend it for people largely unfamiliar with the issues looking to create more inclusive spaces or be more supportive towards a friend or loved one identifying as TGNC. Thank you, University of Minnesota, for creating such a great course.
By Cassia•
Jul 12, 2017
Adorei este curso pelo olhar amplo e por tantas informações técnicas, depoimentos e abordagem variada.
Muito importante para ampliar nosso olhar para os transgêneros, tema que geralmente desconhecemos na profundidade .
I loved this course due to the wide seeing and due to so many information, testimonies and its diverse approach.
It is very important to extend our view to transgender people, which we usually ignore .
By Sirio S M•
Aug 22, 2017
Thank you so much to all persons, professor, students, family, groups, transgender and non conforming people like me, for this great oppurtunity! A lot of information and sources. I would like all people to attend this course! Thank you.
By Rita F B M R C•
Sep 4, 2017
By Aakriti P•
Feb 12, 2018
By Igor S•
Jul 21, 2017
Eu amei!
Amazing course, the best online one that i have seen, as a brazilian trans man i feel very happy with great information been teached like that.
By Sofia K•
Nov 15, 2017
The videos feel a bit cut-off a lot of the times, but if you ignore this then it's super informative and educating and well structured.
By jayshree s•
Oct 11, 2017
n society has started to accept transgender and lgbtqai people in general
By Quanchai K•
Jun 14, 2021
It's very interesting and excellent course that provides a comprehensive background of LGBTQ+ and their lived experiences.
By Aisha•
Aug 21, 2021
Gave me insight on challenges that transgender people have to face and how we can be of a support to them.
By Thomas F•
Apr 12, 2021
I found this course very helpful as I seek to learn the diversity and complexity of the trans community.
By niyaz u•
Mar 29, 2020
a great lesson that is very efficient, content rich and made more useful with additional resources.
By Rose L•
Mar 30, 2022
There was SO much information that I can apply and use to generate resources - thank you so much
By Maya W•
Dec 18, 2018
really interesting, a lot of first-hand experiences, which was awesome!