About this Course

10,965 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(3,056 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The role of assessment in higher education

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings
14 minutes to complete

The Assessment Cycle

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Assessment Plan

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 55 min), 12 readings
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Feedback & grading design

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Assessment construction

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 51 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ASSESSMENT IN HIGHER EDUCATION: PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT FOR TEACHERS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder