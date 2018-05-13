AD
Oct 7, 2020
Very intriguing 5 weeks indeed. You need to literally spend at least 4 hours a day, otherwise, you will be staring at a backlog. Personal experience, but I managed to pass. Happy for that!!
SS
Sep 15, 2020
I had a great opportunity to learn more about the assessment and its structure. I am sure the skills that I have learnt in this course will be helpful for me in future. Thank you !!!!!
By Pratibha S•
May 13, 2018
It's a great course ,easy ,interesting , very informative and beneficial for teachers , a milestone in their profile.
By Carolina G A•
Jun 14, 2020
The course was a high quality course. Well designed with challenging tasks . The content was varied with different learning activities which took devoted time for reading , thinking, designing , writing and presenting, and submitting .
The reason why I give two stars is simple : Taking into account how difficult and detail oriented was the first assignment which included : Utility Formula with its reflection, weighting on assessment with its reflection, assessment plan with its reflection, assessment matrix with its reflection and feedback plan ; I did not consider professional the feedback that I personally received by one of my peers Considering the quality of the work I presented because I shared my work with colleagues for peer reviewing BEFORE I submitted and adjust it as well. The most delicate thing is that Also I do not think that is students's Job to assess particular assignments for this specific course because this is a avery specific area of expertise; Its simple If we took this course is because we have very little knowledge on how to approach and deal with assessment. Thus, grading important assigments should not be given to begginers learners or people that belong to other disciplines such as enginneering because their area is not about pedagogy or education itself .
The last reason is the final quiz was completely disconnected with the learning objectives given at the beggining of the course and the type of videos and activities done all these weeks. There was not coherence with the learning activities, learning objectives and the FINAL quiz sorry and I feel dissapointed because at first we had these amazing videos and resources and lastly we faced a quiz based on statistics that was not stating at the beggining as part fo learning objectives.
By Paritosh D•
May 4, 2018
A course which perhaps all teachers in higher education should go through! some wonderful insights into designing MCQ & essay questions, analysing exam scores to understand what they mean - and how successful one was in achieving stated goals.
By Rajvi T•
Nov 15, 2019
it is the perfect course to enhance skills in assessment. I have learned a lot. It has given me a good foundation in types of assessment patterns. Grateful!
By Vladimir M•
Jul 26, 2019
If you want to get to know more about assessment or to improve your assessment skills - this course is for you! One of the best courses I have ever had.
By rashmi r•
Aug 8, 2020
It a very nice course . I have now got so many insights into the assessment process. Thanks to all the faculty who have designed this course.
By Raymond M•
Jul 13, 2018
This course is exactly what i have been looking for.My Institution is now reviewing our Assessment Strategy because of my contribution.
By Amit G•
Oct 22, 2018
It is definitely a great course to acquire professional competence in assessment. Great content and reading references.
By Abiodun A•
Apr 5, 2020
Having taught in the university for about 6 years, I did not realize that there was more to assessments than setting questions. Now I know that my assessments should be aligned to my learning objectives and teaching activities. Also, I appreciate the importance of having rubrics for my assessments and analyzing my assessments to accurately measure my students' ability and determine the level of realization of the learning objectives. Thanks to ALL facilitators of this module, your presentation and encouragement to complete the course helped.
By Dr. S W S•
May 5, 2018
I earned a certificate on ‘Assessment in Higher Education: Professional Development for Teachers from Erasmus University through Coursera. The course was very useful and challenging in that it provided me with required knowledge and skills to develop fair, reliable and valid assessments that benefit both my students and me. I suggest that each and every teacher should try to study a program such as this one as it covers all aspects necessary for developing reliable and valid assessments for their students.
By Ailya J•
Dec 18, 2019
Thank you so very much for providing me this opportunity to learn. I have learnt a lot regarding the need for assessment, their types and construction. in fact i have already used knowledge that I have developed in the current assessment that I have to construct and I am gladly acknowledging that i purposely planned my assessment this time. Thank You So Very Much. I am looking forward to learn more!
By Dr V K•
Jul 10, 2020
It was a great learning experience to complete this course. This course have clear learning objectives. Lectures of all the teachers are well framed, easy to learn, clear and targeted. Clear cut assignments. Thank you all the teachers as well as Erasmus University Rotterdam. I am highly recommend this course to all the teachers as well as administrators of the educational institutions.
By John M•
May 27, 2020
Fantastic course. Well presented. You actually feel like you are doing a real university course unlike many other courses offered by non-universities. It did not feel like other online courses one would do on Udemy, Alison or even Coursera. This course is substantial enough that the University offering this course should only and be solely distributing the certificate after completion.
By CHANDRIKALAYAM N•
Aug 9, 2020
The Course was very much useful for me, as a teacher educator and as an academician specialised in evaluation. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the experts who designed the course and implemented it very effectively . Thanks to all resource persons and faculty members. Best Wishes !
By Kasturi S•
Jun 5, 2020
The course is truly a learning experience as it provides formal knowledge on very critical aspects like question designing, aligning assessments with teaching and engaging students in assessments rather than just giving marks.
I would love to come back to Coursera for more such courses.
By Konstantina I•
Jun 2, 2019
Really good course, well structured! Good information and materials provided! The only pitfall of the course is the peer-review that we have to search for people to evaluate us! I still highly appreciate the effort you put on developing such a nice course, I learned a lot, thank you!
By Mr. A K - N•
Sep 4, 2020
This course was very informative. The videos and study material were well organized and helpful in understanding. Now I will try to apply this knowledge for the development of my course. I am very grateful to each and everyone for this coursera.
By Blandina K•
May 13, 2018
A very educative and informative course with full of insights and practical experience. It further forms a good forum for professional discussions and knowledge exchange with many gurus in Education Assessment. It was wealth the effort.
By Brian K•
Feb 24, 2020
I am engaging in pre study for professional growth and have audited this course. I found it to be outstanding across depth and breadth of content and presentation. Congratulations to the host University.
Brian David Kalahan M.Ed.
By Matheas S•
Dec 21, 2021
I am very happy for attending this critical course in my professional career. The course content and the way it is delivered were very interesting. I have benefitted more from it. I thank all the instructors and the University.
By Yana A•
Oct 1, 2019
This course seriously improved my knowledge about assessment procedures and their application to teaching EFL (in my case) at university. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the lecturers! Thanks a lot!
By Kari D A•
Sep 9, 2021
This course has a good content. However, I cannot give it more than one star due to its assignments, peer-grading and misleading information. Firstly, the course is not self-paced as announced. You will have to deliver within given dates to pass the course. Thus it is not really self-paced. Secondly, the first assignment is massive. One of the questions in the assignment asks you to create a feedback plan for the entire course you will teach...for every week!! That will be a huge undertaking if your course lasts for a whole semester. And this is just one of the questions. Thirdly, your fellow students will be grading you!! Better cross your fingers and hope that they have understood the curriculum or you will be in trouble. When I pay for a self-paced course I expect it to be self-paced. I also expect the grading to be fair, and not randomly set by a student that may or may not be competent. In summary, I did not bother to finish this course, and I cannot recommend it to anyone else.
By Daniel G•
Nov 28, 2021
It's not acceptable to wait others evaluate my exercises. Several weeks waiting to conclude this course for that.
By Liliana C•
Jan 10, 2021
The course is really great!
I enjoyed every video, every reading, and most of all, every practical activity of the course! This course is a fantastic opportunity to learn/discover the peculiarities of Assessment in higher education. Although I did not quite like the Final Test, I must admit that the rest of the activities were extremely effective and entertaining!
Thank you for the opportunity and great experience!
...
By Zuzana S•
Feb 5, 2021
The course was sufficiently challenging, very well structured. The concept of explanation as well as perspectives of the teachers and students added a very interesting angle to the course. One small detail, when I posted a question in the discussion forum, I didn't get an answer from a TA or a course administrator or instructor.