Applied Educational Specialist Drs. Berry Nijveld graduated from the University of Twente on the characteristics of multimedial self-instruction materials. He began his career as an educational designer/unit manager for Bit-Ic (Cap Gemini) and then worked for PWC as a management consultant in educational organisation and personnel development. Berry moved to Risbo in 2003, then focusing on ICT in education, education innovation and quality management. He advises the university, faculties and teaching departments on setting up policy and the instrumentation to improve and secure teaching quality and teaching accreditations. He also trains teachers in didactic skills and provides individual coaching.