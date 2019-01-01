Drs. Remy Fermont studied Language and Cultural Studies, specialising in language development, at Utrecht University. She then worked for six years as educational advisor in primary education, where she trained and coached teachers and directors. Remy has been an educational advisor at Risbo since 2015. She is giving different training programs related to educational topics, like teaching skills, online learning, active learning and assessment. She is also involved in the project on e-assessment.