Marit Nieuwenhuys

Educational Advisor

    Bio

    Marit Nieuwenhuys (MSc) has worked as educational advisor at Risbo since 2011. As an advisor, Marit has been involved regularly in the (re)development of courses and curricula, particularly in the introduction of Problem-Oriented Education, but also in the development of blended and online education. Marit also supports teachers and examination boards in assessment policy, development and analysis, and is project leader of the Digital Assessment team of EUR. Marit delivers a variety of training courses and workshops for teachers, and is also involved in the Leadership in Education Course. As an incidental, Marit is involved in research into education on themes such as academic success and diversity. Marit studied Educational Science and Technology at the University of Twente. In 2010 she graduated with a dissertation on supervision of teaching young professionals in organisations.

    Courses

    Assessment in Higher Education: Professional Development for Teachers

