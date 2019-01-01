Sanne van Herpen (MSc) has worked as an educational researcher and advisor at Risbo since 2007. In her work she focuses mainly on the theme of academic success in higher education. As a researcher she is currently concentrating, in a PhD programme, on the transition from pre-university education to the university. Using qualitative, quantitative and experimental research methods, she is studying how students prepare for and deal with the transition from pre-university education to university itself, and what effect this has on their performance in their first university year. As an advisor she applies the knowledge acquired to support managers and teachers in the (re)development of education and student supervision. She also provides incidental lessons on research methods. Sanne van Herpen studied Pedagogical and Educational Sciences at Radboud University Nijmegen. In 2007 she graduated with a dissertation on the professional requirements of university teachers.