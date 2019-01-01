Mandy Hollander, MSc works since July 2016 for Risbo as an educational advisor. She is involved in the development of online education at the Erasmus University and in the coaching and training of didactical skills for University teachers. In the year of 2013 she finished her Master Program in Pedagogical Sciences, with a specialization in Adult Education at the University of Groningen. After her studies, Mandy worked as an educational teacher and coach at Hogeschool Rotterdam, a University of applied sciences for students who want to become a teacher in secondary education. After this she has also worked as an educational advisor at the faculty of Medicine in Rotterdam. I enjoy the art of teaching and the process of transferring knowledge into learning.