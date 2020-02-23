Chevron Left
This course sets out to provide an understanding of theories of learning and development and how these theories relate to educational technology. It has two components. The first is theoretical, in which we attempt to develop an overall frame of reference, locating approaches to the psychology of learning in terms of large paradigm shifts, from ‘behaviorism’ to ‘brain developmentalism’ to ‘social cognitivism’. The second component is practical, in which we will use these theoretical concepts to ‘parse’ a technology-mediated learning environment for its underlying presuppositions. -------------------------------- Recommended Background -------------------------------- This course is designed for people interested in the future of education and the "learning society," including people who may wish to join education as a profession, practicing teachers interested in exploring future directions for a vocation that is currently undergoing transformation, and community and workplace leaders who regard their mission to be in part "educative." -------------------------------- Related Resources -------------------------------- This course is based on the following book: https://www.amazon.com/New-Learning-Mary-Kalantzis-ebook/dp/B0096R1FUM Additional online resources are available here: https://newlearningonline.com/new-learning -------------------------------- Take this Course for Credit at the University of Illinois -------------------------------- This course has the same content and anticipates the same level of contribution by students in the New Learning course offered to graduate certificate, masters, and doctoral level students in the Learning Design and Leadership Program in the College of Education at the University of Illinois. Of course, in the nature of MOOCs many people will just want to view the videos and casually join some of the discussions. Some people say that these limited kinds of participation offer evidence that MOOCs suffer from low retention rates. Far from it – we say that any level of engagement is good engagement. On the other hand, if you would like to take this course for credit at the University of Illinois, you will find more information about our program here: https://newlearningonline.com/kalantzis-and-cope/learning-design-and-leadership-program And you can apply here: https://education.illinois.edu/epol/programs-degrees/ldl -------------------------------- The Learning Design and Leadership Series of MOOCs -------------------------------- This course is one of a series of eight MOOCs created by Bill Cope and Mary Kalantzis for the Learning Design and Leadership program at the University of Illinois. If you find this MOOC helpful, please join us in others! e-Learning Ecologies: Innovative Approaches to Teaching and Learning for the Digital Age https://www.coursera.org/learn/elearning New Learning: Principles and Patterns of Pedagogy https://www.coursera.org/learn/newlearning Assessment for Learning https://www.coursera.org/learn/assessmentforlearning Learning, Knowledge, and Human Development https://www.coursera.org/learn/learning-knowledge-human-development Ubiquitous Learning and Instructional Technologies https://www.coursera.org/learn/ubiquitouslearning Negotiating Learner Differences: Towards Productive Diversity in Learning https://www.coursera.org/learn/learnerdifferences Literacy Teaching and Learning: Aims, Approaches and Pedagogies https://www.coursera.org/learn/literacy-teaching-learning Multimodal Literacies: Communication and Learning in the Era of Digital Media https://www.coursera.org/learn/multimodal-literacies...

RM

Jun 14, 2020

I think it's a great course for people who are interested in Educational Psychology. I recommend it for those who are "beginners" or in other words, who haven't quite studied psychology yet.

DM

Apr 25, 2020

Good course, At first, it través for the básica and educational theories which are great, but at week 3 and week 4 lets you know more current issues in the educational field.

By NITESH R S

Feb 23, 2020

I feel fortunate for being a part of this beautiful learning. Thanks for all the support.

By HKSK H

May 9, 2020

Amazing course with well organized content. very clear and understandable video lectures. Well implemented assignment process. Thank You Coursera and University of Illinois and lecturers for sharing the knowledge.

By Ray M

Jun 15, 2020

I think it's a great course for people who are interested in Educational Psychology. I recommend it for those who are "beginners" or in other words, who haven't quite studied psychology yet.

By Diana U C M

Apr 26, 2020

Good course, At first, it través for the básica and educational theories which are great, but at week 3 and week 4 lets you know more current issues in the educational field.

By ANUJ S

Apr 12, 2020

It was great experience during this course.Cousera has helped me alot to explore my thoughts and help me grow forward in my life.

By Adrianna L

Apr 20, 2020

Excellent for gaining understanding in the founding principles and sciences of learning and the classroom (if you're a teacher).

By Maira S

Aug 8, 2020

this is amazing course which help me to enhance my knowledge in every aspects of developmental and educational psychology

By SANJAY C

Apr 15, 2020

Great course which enhances your learning skills and develop mind to think something extraordinary.

By Theogene S S

Apr 14, 2020

I gained golden knowledge that is going to help me to enhance my career

By Aditi T

Aug 9, 2020

Really enjoyed the course and it was very informative.

By KARMANYA D

Mar 30, 2020

The course was great, and faculties were knowledgable.

By Nurul F

Jan 21, 2019

i learn a lot from this course. thank you

By Nabila R

Jun 15, 2021

Thank you so much, iam so grateful🙏

By awwad A A

Jun 29, 2021

really enrich my knowledge

By Rama H

Jul 4, 2021

it's a great course

By Laura d P B

Oct 15, 2020

Excellent course!

By Arnav S

Apr 29, 2020

nice experience

By Kalesa L W

Jan 25, 2021

great course

By Samad K

Nov 20, 2020

good

By Khoiri N

Jul 15, 2020

More exemplary cases for whole weeks, but not much material that we can see so we have to do ourselves to do it. It was good for doing and presenting thread or comment for engaging learner to seek another participants, but the system is still flaw enough, and it's overlap between discussion and the task. Need to do more effective system more.

By Daniela P M

Oct 2, 2020

I really liked the course because it gave me important fundamentals for my job. I was expecting something different for the last week of work though because it was too technical for one perspective on student development and I would have prefered something more wide open on different perspectives about the topic.

By Nahida B

May 28, 2020

It was an amazing experience and this course has highlighted many points where you can improve the quality of teaching and learning process for the development of the children.

By Abegail Y

May 2, 2021

I gained a deeper understanding of how learning, knowledge and human development are connected.

By Irtaza S

May 2, 2020

The course provides an effective introduction into the branches of educational psychology.

By Alina K

Aug 7, 2019

Some of the information was quite interesting, and some of the presenters did a very good job presenting information and sharing the results of researches, but some lectures (for example about student development) were hard to follow, even if the information was of value, it wasn't conveyed very well. Another point it that course seems to be inconsistent, the choice of topics isn't justified, even though the information is interesting, you don't get a clear coherent overview of the subject.

