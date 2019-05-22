About this Course

What you will learn

  • Define the key organisational capabilities required for a firm’s positioning strategy as the anchoring point for leading an organisation

  • Assess the degree of alignment between key capabilities and organisational architecture (culture, structure, people practices, systems)

  • Identify the organisational misalignment issues that a leader should prioritize and focus their change plan on

  • Develop and present concrete, suitable, and feasible organisational change recommendations that can resolve organisational misalignment issues

Skills you will gain

  • Value Chain
  • Organisational leadership
  • Organisational alignment
  • Change planning
Instructor

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Organisational alignment

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Organisational culture

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Organisational structure

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Organisational control systems

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership Specialization

Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership

